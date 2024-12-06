Woman Killed By Falling Light Pole At Roxborough HS: Philadelphia District

The incident happened at about 11:08 a.m. while the woman was walking on the football field's track, authorities said. Paramedics treated her at the scene for 20 minutes before she was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at about 12:15 p.m., officials said.

District officials believe weather conditions may have caused the pole to fall, though the exact cause remains under investigation, police said.

The woman, who was described as a member of the Roxborough school community, had parked her car at the school, according to the spokesperson. Her identity was not immediately released.

"We are committed to working with appropriate agencies to inspect and assess wooden poles across District facilities and suspending all outdoor activities on Roxborough’s field until further notice," the district said in a statement.

Investigators continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.