Woman Critically Injured After Being Struck By Dodge Charger: Philly Police

The crash happened on the 600 block of West Lehigh Avenue at 10:05 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, according to the police release.

A white Dodge Charger struck the pedestrian as she was on the roadway. The woman, whose age has not been determined, was transported by Philadelphia Fire Department medics to Temple University Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Crash Investigation Division.

This is a developing story. Check back here for possible updates.

