Woman, 48, Killed After Striking Tree In Philadelphia Crash

The woman was driving a silver Nissan eastbound on Chamounix Drive when the vehicle crossed over the double yellow lines and struck a tree on the opposite side of the road, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 11:42 a.m., and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Philadelphia Fire Department medics at 12:05 p.m., according to police.

The crash site was held for an investigation, which is ongoing under the Crash Investigation Division, officials said.

