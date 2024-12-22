Fair 22°

SHARE

Woman, 48, Killed After Striking Tree In Philadelphia Crash

A 48-year-old woman was killed in a high-speed crash on Chamounix Drive at Ford Road, Philadelphia police announced on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Philadelphia police

Philadelphia police

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Zuzu https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Philadelphia_Police_-_gang_with_vehicle.jpeg
Philadelphia police

Philadelphia police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Philadelphia Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The woman was driving a silver Nissan eastbound on Chamounix Drive when the vehicle crossed over the double yellow lines and struck a tree on the opposite side of the road, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 11:42 a.m., and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Philadelphia Fire Department medics at 12:05 p.m., according to police.

The crash site was held for an investigation, which is ongoing under the Crash Investigation Division, officials said.  

to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE