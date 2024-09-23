William Honesty, 16, of the 2100 block of Homer Street, died as a result of the shooting, Philadelphia police said in a press statement on Monday, Sept. 23.

Police were called to the 5900 block of Stenton Avenue at 11:38 p.m. Police found the victim suffering from three gunshot wounds to the chest, the press release states.

Medic 33 pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 11:46 p.m.

"The motive for the incident remains unclear, and no arrests have been made at this time," police said in their statement. Further updates will be shared as they become available.

Police originally said they thought the victim was in his 20s.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334, or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Details about William's life were unavailable at the time of reporting. His family is invited to share more information by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

