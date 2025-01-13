The bold crime happened around 1:04 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, according to Philadelphia police. The suspect entered the sacred space, removed the crown adorned with gems from the statue, and fled into the night.

Authorities have released surveillance footage showing the suspect and are seeking the public's help to identify him. The video can be viewed in the player below.

Police warn the public not to approach the suspect.

The theft has left the church community shaken as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to call 215-686-3047/3048 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 215.686.TIPS (8477).

