Virgin Mary's Crown Stolen From St. John Catholic Church

A thief shattered a stained-glass window to break into a Philadelphia Catholic Church and stole a gold crown from a statue of the Virgin Mary, police announced on Monday, Jan. 13.

The suspected burglar

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD
Photo Credit: PhiladelphiaPolice
Jillian Pikora
The bold crime happened around 1:04 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, according to Philadelphia police. The suspect entered the sacred space, removed the crown adorned with gems from the statue, and fled into the night.

Authorities have released surveillance footage showing the suspect and are seeking the public's help to identify him. The video can be viewed in the player below.

Police warn the public not to approach the suspect.

The theft has left the church community shaken as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to call 215-686-3047/3048 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 215.686.TIPS (8477). 

