The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 19, around 5:50 p.m., when a black Mercedes sedan bypassed a barricade at Pattison Avenue and Broad Street without displaying registration, police said.

The driver ignored multiple Philadelphia police patrol cars with their emergency lights activated, recklessly weaving through traffic and nearly striking pedestrians crossing Pattison Avenue, authorities said.

A Pennsylvania State Police corporal stationed at 11th Street attempted to block the car’s path, but the driver refused to stop, reversing and maneuvering away, police said.

The chase ended in chaos when the driver rammed a Philadelphia police cruiser that had boxed in the Mercedes. Viral footage shows officers breaking the driver’s window and removing the suspect from the car, Philadelphia police detailed.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody by Philadelphia police and faces multiple charges, including DUI.

No injuries were reported during the pursuit. The investigation is ongoing.

