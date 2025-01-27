Violence Erupts During NFC Championship Celebrations In Philadelphia, Police Say

Celebratory chaos led to 31 citations for disorderly conduct or failure to disperse—30 adults and one juvenile, the Philadelphia Police Department announced. Four officers were assaulted during the celebrations, two of whom resulted in arrests.

The evening’s violence included a shooting reported at 11:21 p.m. A 39-year-old man arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center with chest and stomach graze wounds, police said. He told officers he had been driving south on Broad Street near Spring Garden Street when he heard gunfire from a crowd. The Shooting Investigation Group is handling the case.

Around 10 p.m., officers dispersing a large crowd at 100 South Broad Street faced verbal hostility, and an officer was struck in the head with a full water bottle, authorities said. No arrests have been made in connection with the assault, which is under investigation by the Central Detective Division.

Earlier, at 7:45 p.m., police responded to a stabbing at 3600 S. 11th Street. A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the leg following a verbal altercation. He was transported to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition, police said. The suspect, 34-year-old Tramayne Davis-Blockson, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

Two officers were injured in separate assaults while working the NFC Championship detail. At 6:20 p.m., an officer was attacked at 700 Pattison Avenue by Jose Moya, 32, of Soquel, California, who was charged with aggravated assault and related offenses. Earlier, at 4:40 p.m., Eugene Dennis, 44, of Media, Pennsylvania, assaulted an officer at 1100 Pattison Avenue and was similarly charged.

Police are also investigating a video circulating on social media showing an unidentified man firing a gun into the air at Frankford and Cottman Avenues. Northeast Detectives are working to identify the shooter.

Investigations into these incidents are ongoing. Authorities have urged anyone with information to contact police.

