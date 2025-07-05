Veteran Philly Officer Dies Suddenly At Airport: Commissioner

The officer, whose name has not yet been released, was assigned to the department’s Airport Unit and had "decades of service," Commissioner Bethel said in a post on X.

"We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of one of our own this morning," he wrote. "Our officer, a dedicated veteran assigned to the Airport Unit, died after suffering a medical emergency. With decades of service, he served our city with honor."

Bethel asked the public to keep the officer’s family in their prayers.

Further details, including the officer’s identity and circumstances of the emergency, have not been disclosed

