Unidentified Woman Hospitalized After Being Struck On I-95: State Police

Troopers were dispatched at approximately 3:03 a.m. to reports of a pedestrian struck near mile marker 32.0, northbound, near Academy Road in Philadelphia County, authorities said in a release.

The woman was found lying in the right lane of the highway with significant injuries. Troopers provided immediate care before she was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, who remained on the scene, told troopers she had been traveling in the left lane when the woman entered the roadway from the grassy median. The driver said she was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian, who was hit on the front passenger side of the vehicle and propelled into the right lane, police said.

The striking vehicle was located approximately 300 yards from the collision on the left shoulder of the roadway.

The woman did not have any identification on her person, and police are working to identify her as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at the Philadelphia barracks.

