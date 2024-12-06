Tyson Foods To Close Two Pennsylvania Plants, Laying Off 229 Workers

The closures include the Original Philly Cooked Plant at 4001 North American Street and the Original Philly Raw Plant at 520 East Huntington Park Avenue, both located in Philadelphia. The plants, which employ 110 and 119 workers respectively, will shut down operations effective Jan. 31, 2025.

The layoffs come as part of Tyson Foods' restructuring efforts, though further details about the closures have not been disclosed.

According to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice, employees at both plants have been informed of the decision. Assistance programs for affected workers have not yet been detailed by the company.

