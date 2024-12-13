Tysean Forsythe, of the 800 block of North 20th Street, is facing multiple charges, including Murder, Carjacking, and Conspiracy, in connection with the death of 47-year-old Heather Rainey on Saturday, June 22, according to police.

The incident unfolded at approximately 10:39 p.m. when 26th District Officers responded to a report of a “Person with a Gun” on the 700 block of West Poplar Street, authorities said. Upon arrival, Philadelphia Housing Authority officers discovered Rainey suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 10:58 p.m., police detailed in the release.

Rainey’s 2017 Dodge Durango was found at the scene with its engine running, a smashed window, and her personal belongings scattered inside the vehicle, investigators said.

Heather Rainey was a U.S. Army veteran who worked at The Philadelphia VA Gynecology Clinic and attended Dobbins Technical High School, according to tributes shared about her life on the website for Meachem & Prioleau Funeral Home, Inc. "Heather was a great mother with a beautiful soul 😊. She found the best in any negative situation," one friend wrote, continuing, "She will be missed truly 🧡. I will hold on to my last memory of speaking with her two weeks prior. She was supposed to be on her way back down South. God has an angel."

Another tribute read, "Heather Rainey was a good friend of I and My Wife. We watched her grow up and along with her children. She was well loved by family and friends. She will be well missed and it’s going to a better place. All my prayers goes out to the family and she will be missed much love."

Heather was laid to rest following a funeral service on Friday, July 12, 2024, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, located at 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Forsythe was located on the 2000 block of East Wishart Street during an investigation into a stolen vehicle, police said. Recognizing him as a fugitive, officers pursued Forsythe on foot and apprehended him without incident on the 1900 block of East Allegheny Avenue, authorities stated.

Forsythe has been charged with Murder, Conspiracy, Carjacking, Robbery, and Violations of the Uniform Firearms Act (VUFA), among other offenses. A mugshot of Forsythe was not available for release at the time of publication.

