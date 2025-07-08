Tyler J. Jones, 33, was charged with Felony Unlawful Use of a Computer, Felony Unlawful Duplication, Misdemeanor Invasion of Privacy, and Misdemeanor Unlawful Dissemination, according to the attorney general.

His preliminary arraignment was held early Tuesday morning. His bail was set at $350,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victims, according to court records.

Jones accessed the victims’ nude photos through their phones or the phones of their partners, and then sent the images to himself before publishing them online, investigators explained.

“This is another example of cruel and despicable behavior by a repeat offender who continues to weaponize modern technology to expose victims online,” AG Sunday said in the release. “This criminal conduct traumatizes victims by impacting their careers, personal relationships, and almost every other aspect of their lives.”

The case was referred to the Attorney General’s Office by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. The Philadelphia Police Department filed the charges, and the case will be prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Madelyn Abry.

Jones has a prior conviction for secretly recording college students in a bathroom and uploading those videos online. In that case, he pleaded guilty to Criminal Use of a Communication Device and Invasion of Privacy.

