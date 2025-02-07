Two Bodies Pulled From Schuylkill River In Philadelphia Within 24 Hours: Police

The first discovery happened on Thursday, Feb. 6, when 9th District officers responded to a report of a person in the river near Paine’s Skate Park at 2300 Ben Franklin Parkway around 2:18 p.m., police said.

A witness flagged down officers and pointed to a body submerged under the ice. The Philadelphia Police Marine Unit retrieved the male from the river at the Walnut Street Dock. Medics pronounced him dead at 3:37 p.m. before he was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office, officials told Daily Voice.

The second body was found the following morning, Friday, Feb. 7, near Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue in the 39th District, authorities said. Emergency responders arrived at the scene at approximately 10:18 a.m. and found an unidentified adult male, listed as "John Doe." Medics pronounced him dead at 10:56 a.m., police said.

The scenes were processed by detectives, and investigations into both cases remain ongoing. No further details were immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.