Transgender Runner Evie Parts Sues Swarthmore College, NCAA Over Ban From Women’s Track Team

A transgender long-distance runner who led Swarthmore College’s women’s track team as a captain is now taking the college and the NCAA to court, claiming their enforcement of a transgender athlete ban violated her civil rights.

Evelyn “Evie” Parts, a recent Swarthmore graduate with degrees in biology and environmental studies, filed a federal complaint in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Thursday, Aug. 14. The suit accuses the NCAA of implementing a “bigoted” policy banning transgender women from competing in women’s collegiate athletics — a policy that Swarthmore allegedly adopted despite admitting it was discriminatory.

Parts joined the Garnet track team in 2020 and returned in 2023 after medical leave for gender-affirming surgery. In the 2024–25 academic year, she was named team captain. But after the NCAA issued its new “Trans Ban” in February 2025, Swarthmore College reportedly told her she could no longer compete as a woman. According to the lawsuit, administrators offered her two options: run as a man, or compete “unattached” — stripped of her Swarthmore uniform, medical care, coaching, and access to transportation and food.

“This caused Evie to spiral into severe depression,” the complaint says. “She engaged in self-harm, wore long sleeves to hide her injuries at meets, and ultimately told a teammate she wanted to kill herself”.

Despite an internal email from Associate Athletic Director Valerie Gomez expressing that “many of us vehemently disagree with this transgender ban,” the school continued enforcing the policy, according to the suit. Parts alleges the discriminatory restrictions led to panic attacks, exclusion from key meets, and out-of-pocket expenses just to compete independently.

Swarthmore reversed course and reinstated her to the team on April 11, 2025. She finished out the season and graduated the next month. But the lawsuit argues the damage was already done.

The 24-page complaint names Swarthmore College, the NCAA, and four college officials — Head Coach Peter Carroll, Athletic Director Brad Koch, Associate AD Valerie Gomez, and Assistant AD for Compliance and Diversity Christina Epps-Chiazor — as defendants. It claims violations of Title IX, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and civil conspiracy, and seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Swarthmore College issued a statement in response:

“We deeply value our transgender community members. We recognize that this is an especially difficult and painful time for members of the transgender community, including student-athletes. We worked to support Evie Parts in a time of rapidly evolving guidance, while balancing the ability for other members of the women’s track team to compete in NCAA events. Given the pending litigation, we will not comment any further.”

