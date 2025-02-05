Toddler Shot In Philadelphia, Police Investigating (Developing)

The child was struck on the left index finger at a residence on the 1200 block of South 51st Street at 11:22 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics transported him to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he is listed in stable condition, according to officials.

The scene remains active as investigators work to determine the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made, and the firearm has not been recovered, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.