Nyauniah Bacon, 17, along with her one-year-old son, Syven Bacon left her home on the 2400 block of West Hagert Street around 5 p.m. on Sept. 12, and haven't been seen since.

The police noted that she has full custody of her son.

Nyauniah is described as 5'3", weighing 175 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black bodysuit, tan pants, and sandals. The clothing description of her son, Syven,was unavailable at the time of publishing.

Anyone has any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.

