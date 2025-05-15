Teen Duo Caught With Machine Guns On SEPTA Bus In Philadelphia: DOJ

Kysem Humphrey, 19, and Jayquan Jett, 18, were charged by indictment with possession of a machine gun, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The indictment alleges the pair were caught with personally manufactured firearms that had been illegally modified into fully automatic weapons. Philadelphia Police officers found the weapons during a stop on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, the release explains.

The teens had the weapons concealed under their clothing when they boarded the transit bus, investigators say.

Both Humphrey and Jett face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, federal prosecutors noted.

The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Meagan Gordon and was investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department, SEPTA Transit Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

