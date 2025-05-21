Suspect Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting During Chase In Philly: Police

The chase began around 6:41 p.m. near the intersection of Somerset and Mutter streets, Philadelphia Police said. Officers were in pursuit of the man when a “scuffle” broke out. Just one minute later, they radioed for backup, officials stated.

During the incident, at least one officer discharged their firearm, striking the suspect. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m., police said.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released, and authorities have not detailed what prompted the pursuit. However, investigators confirmed that a weapon was recovered from the scene and no drugs were known to be involved.

The shooting occurred near Mascher and Somerset streets, following a 911 call about an unconfirmed incident in the area of North Mascher Street and West Somerset Street.

The officer who fired the weapon has been placed on administrative leave. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting, as is standard protocol in police-involved shootings.

