Fog/Mist 53°

SHARE

Suspect Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting During Chase In Philly: Police

A male suspect was shot and killed by police during a foot pursuit in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood, authorities said at a press conference on Wednesday, May 21.

The scene of the officer-involved shooting in Philadelphia.

The scene of the officer-involved shooting in Philadelphia.

 Photo Credit: Citizen
Philadelphia police

Philadelphia police

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Zuzu https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Philadelphia_Police_-_gang_with_vehicle.jpeg
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The chase began around 6:41 p.m. near the intersection of Somerset and Mutter streets, Philadelphia Police said. Officers were in pursuit of the man when a “scuffle” broke out. Just one minute later, they radioed for backup, officials stated.

During the incident, at least one officer discharged their firearm, striking the suspect. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m., police said.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released, and authorities have not detailed what prompted the pursuit. However, investigators confirmed that a weapon was recovered from the scene and no drugs were known to be involved.

The shooting occurred near Mascher and Somerset streets, following a 911 call about an unconfirmed incident in the area of North Mascher Street and West Somerset Street.

The officer who fired the weapon has been placed on administrative leave. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting, as is standard protocol in police-involved shootings.

to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE