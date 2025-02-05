Son Fights For His Life

Dreuitt’s 9-year-old son, Ramesses, who was also in the vehicle, is in critical condition at an area hospital, family members said.

In an emotional social media post, a relative shared their heartbreak over the tragedy:

"Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. My nephew, Ramesses, is fighting for his life, and we are still searching for Steven’s firstborn son. This loss is unimaginable."

Crash Aftermath

The crash killed all six people on board the medical jet and injured 24 people on the ground, including Dreuitt’s son. Four victims remain hospitalized, two of whom are in critical condition, as of Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

Exactly 343 homes were impacted by the crash

