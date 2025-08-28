Stephen Smink, 62, of Philadelphia, was found guilty on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, of conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to transport weapons, and transporting weapons after a trial in Atlantic County.

Smink targeted Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, First Assistant Prosecutor Harold Shapiro, two Superior Court judges, and an assistant prosecutor tied to his 2014 arson conviction.

The former South Jersey bowling alley owner was already serving a 15-year prison sentence for orchestrating the 2010 arson that destroyed rival Loyle Lanes in Vineland while he operated Pike Lanes in Deerfield Township. Two Philadelphia men he recruited for the fire pleaded guilty.

In April 2019, investigators learned Smink had tried to arrange the killings from inside Northern State Prison. Prosecutors said he first enlisted an imprisoned member of the Latin Kings, who later died, before turning to a cooperating witness to help find a hitman.

Smink oversaw the transfer of sports memorabilia as payment and had his late mother send letters on his behalf. In a meeting with an undercover officer, he allegedly said: “If everybody was together, wipe the whole place out and kill everybody it just looks like somebody making an assault, a gangs meeting. If somebody shot up the place it looks like the gang getting retribution.”

“This defendant planned to kill public servants for doing their jobs and putting him behind bars for crimes he previously committed,” Attorney General Platkin said. “State Police and prison officials found out about his plan and interceded before anyone was harmed.”

Division of Criminal Justice Director Theresa L. Hilton said the verdict protects “the people who work every day to keep us all safe and hold criminals accountable.” New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan added that the case “upheld the integrity of our democracy.”

The investigation was conducted by the New Jersey State Police Central Intelligence Unit and the Department of Corrections Special Investigations Division, with help from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Smink faces 30 years to life in prison and must serve at least 30 years before becoming eligible for parole. Sentencing is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2.

