Siddeeq Shakoor Charged In Kenneth Kennedy-McLeod’s Murder

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in the brutal shooting death of Kenneth Kennedy-McLeod inside a Northeast Philadelphia convenience store, police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Philadelphia police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Philadelphia Police Department
A Philadelphia police car

 Photo Credit: Instagram/PhillyPolice
Jillian Pikora
Siddeeq Shakoor, 43, was taken into custody by the Homicide Fugitive Unit and charged in connection with the fatal shooting, Philadelphia Police said.

Kennedy-McLeod, 37, was gunned down inside a convenience store on the 1500 block of Pratt Street just after midnight on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Officers were called to the area for a report of a "person with a gun" and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to both shoulders.

The Lehigh Avenue resident was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m., police said.

Shakoor faces charges of Murder, Criminal Conspiracy, Robbery, Violations of the Uniform Firearms Act, and related offenses.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the killing, and the investigation remains ongoing.

