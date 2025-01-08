Siddeeq Shakoor, 43, was taken into custody by the Homicide Fugitive Unit and charged in connection with the fatal shooting, Philadelphia Police said.

Kennedy-McLeod, 37, was gunned down inside a convenience store on the 1500 block of Pratt Street just after midnight on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Officers were called to the area for a report of a "person with a gun" and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to both shoulders.

The Lehigh Avenue resident was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m., police said.

Shakoor faces charges of Murder, Criminal Conspiracy, Robbery, Violations of the Uniform Firearms Act, and related offenses.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the killing, and the investigation remains ongoing.

