Serial Sexual Assaults Terrorize Philadelphia Women; Suspect At Large: Police

Captain Alleyne said investigators connected the assaults, which happened between Friday, July 18, and Sunday, Aug. 3, based on the suspect’s methods, description, and the close proximity of the attacks.
- Friday, July 18 at 6:40 a.m.: A woman walking her dog in the 1900 block of Spruce Street said she was suddenly attacked and sexually assaulted.
- Saturday, July 19 at 3:13 a.m.: A woman attempting to get into her apartment building on the 2000 block of Delancey Street reported she was ambushed and assaulted.
- Saturday, Aug. 2 at 8:15 a.m.: A woman in the 1600 block of Waverly Street told police a man grabbed her from behind, reaching over her shoulder before sexually assaulting her.
- Sunday, Aug. 3 at 1:00 a.m.: A woman walking to her car in the 400 block of South 15th Street was followed and assaulted from behind.
- Sunday, Aug. 3 at 12:30 p.m.: A woman unlocking her front door in the 2500 block of Webster Street was attacked from behind by an unknown man.
The suspect is described as a Black male, 5-foot-11 to 6-foot, with long dreadlocks, twists, or braids, sometimes worn in a ponytail.
Police are urging anyone in Center City to stay alert and report suspicious activity immediately. The investigation is active and ongoing.
