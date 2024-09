The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating Courtney Gross.

She was last seen on the 900 block of North 42nd Street.

She likes to frequent the 4200 block of Thompson Street and Center City, police said.

Anyone with any information on Courtney's whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.