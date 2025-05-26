Scratch-Off Ticket Worth $5M Sold At Pantry Food Mart In Upper Darby

A winning $5,000,000 Lion’s Share Scratch-Off ticket was sold at Pantry Food Mart at 629 South Avenue in Upper Darby Township, the Lottery announced on Thursday, May 22.

The ticket, part of a $50 game, delivered one of the game’s top prizes: $5 million.

Pantry Food Mart is also cashing in on the win — the retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket, Lottery officials said.

The $5,000,000 Lion’s Share game features multiple top prizes, and all tickets are distributed at random. The Pennsylvania Lottery doesn’t know where a winning ticket is sold until it’s claimed.

Players are reminded to sign the back of winning tickets immediately and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year after the game’s end-sale date.

Winners should also note that any prize over $5,000 is subject to state and federal withholding.

More details, including prize odds and gameplay info, can be found at palottery.com.

