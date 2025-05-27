School Bus Slams Into Rowhomes After Hitting Trailer In North Philly: Police

The crash happened around 7:10 a.m. on the 2600 block of North 17th Street as the bus, operated by the School District of Philadelphia, attempted to make a right turn from Huntingdon Street, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

As the bus turned, one of its right-side wheels struck a white trailer, causing the driver to lose control, police said. The bus then slammed into a white Subaru, a red Nissan, and ultimately three homes before coming to a stop on the sidewalk, officials detailed.

Sky images from the scene showed the bus leaning against the front steps of the rowhomes, with fire crews working near the wheels.

Three adults were injured in the crash — the 48-year-old female driver and two attendants, a 24-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man. They were taken by medics to Temple University Hospital and were last reported to be in stable condition.

There were no students aboard the bus at the time of the crash, district spokesperson Monique Braxton confirmed.

The Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections responded to assess structural damage. The investigation remains active under the Crash Investigation Division.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.