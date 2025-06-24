Ruby Lutz, 6, from Morrisville, was diagnosed with viral meningitis and encephalitis in April, just before softball season began, her family said. The illness left her unable to talk, walk, or complete basic daily tasks.

Ruby spent weeks in the ICU at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is now undergoing intensive rehabilitation in hopes of regaining what she lost, according to a GoFundMe launched Friday, June 14 by Bradley Fryer on behalf of Ruby’s father, Nick Lutz.

Her mother, Jacqui, has taken unpaid leave from work to stay by Ruby’s side.

“Jacqui and Nick have been too shy to ask for help,” the GoFundMe reads. “But the truth is — they need us.”

Ruby’s siblings, Gage and Indiana, also missed their Little League seasons while the family focused all efforts on her recovery.

The Lutz family remains hopeful, but the road ahead is long, expensive, and uncertain. Donations have poured in, with more than $6,300 raised toward a $7,500 goal as of Wednesday, June 19.

“Please help us bring Ruby back to Williamson Park,” the organizer wrote. “We can’t wait to see her smile on that field again.”

Those wishing to support the Lutz family can donate here.

