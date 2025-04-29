Daywalt, 35, was a father of two from Phoenixville who struggled for years with schizophrenia. He was found shot and floating in the river near Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue on the morning of Friday, Feb. 7. Medics pronounced him dead at 10:56 a.m., authorities said.

A post-mortem exam revealed a gunshot wound behind his right ear and a possible graze to the back of his head. The Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide on Feb. 8, and he was officially identified by fingerprint on Feb. 11.

Roger Rosson, 61, who is currently unhoused, was arrested on Tuesday, April 29, and charged with murder and related offenses in connection to Daywalt’s killing, police announced. A mugshot has not yet been released.

Daywalt’s mother, Jennifer, previously told Daily Voice that her son had endured years of mental illness and repeated failures by the mental health system to provide him the care he needed. She described his death as a “cruel and senseless act of violence.”

“He was shot and left in the river in Philadelphia—a tragic and undeserved end for a man who had already suffered more than any human being should,” she wrote in an emotional post.

I have reached out to Daywalt’s family for further comment.

Joshua leaves behind two children, several siblings, and loved ones determined to carry his voice forward.

