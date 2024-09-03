Christopher Daniels, 34, also was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Juan R. Sánchez to 15 years of supervised release for repeated child pornography and related offenses, U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Daniels was charged with those violations in an August 2023 superseding indictment, and in March of this year, a federal jury convicted the defendant of all six counts against him, including receiving child pornography as a second-time offender, possession of child pornography as a second time offender, access with intent to view child pornography as a second-time offender, and failure to register as a sex offender, as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Romero said.

Daniels previously was convicted of possession of child pornography in federal court in 2015 and served 70 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release. His term of supervised release commenced on January 15, 2021.

In July 2022, Daniels failed to verify his sex offender registration with Pennsylvania State Police as required and went into non-compliant status, Romero said. Daniels was also found to be non-compliant with the terms of his federal supervised release and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, Romero said.

On Nov. 3, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Daniels and the FBI conducted a court-authorized search of his residence, seizing several electronic devices belonging to the defendant. Subsequent forensic examination of those devices found thousands of videos and images depicting child pornography and browser searches for such material, Romero said.

“When he got out of prison, Christopher Daniels was given a non-negotiable to-do list,” said Romero. “Right at the top: stay away from material depicting the horrific sexual abuse of children, and keep his sex offender registry details current. He failed at both, proving himself a continued risk to the community."

