Rapper Meek Mill Vows To Remove Guns From 'Killadelphia' Streets

Meek Mill called out the press for focusing on corporate scandals instead of the ongoing violence in his hometown. “100 kids get murdered in my hood [and] the press [is] stuck on one CEO … I will never get it!” the rapper wrote, expressing frustration over what he sees as misplaced attention.

The Philadelphia native pledged to take direct action to reduce firearm-related deaths in the city. “When somebody put me to the challenge, I’ll collect 1,000 guns off Philadelphia streets without snitching—just helping clean my community!” Meek Mill wrote.

The rapper has been vocal about the impact of gun violence in the city, which he has referred to as “Killadelphia” due to its high homicide rate. He highlighted his dedication to meaningful change, saying, “I ain’t come this far for off games! Only pain and growth.”

In a series of posts, Meek Mill also spoke about his cousin’s legal struggles in Bucks County, calling out authorities for issuing a warrant without notifying his family. “Bucks County crazy for putting [a] warrant [on] my cousin … coulda just called or something. We from PA!” the rapper wrote, adding that the warrant was issued in September without communication.

Meek Mill further revealed that his cousin previously served a three-year state prison sentence for possessing just 0.03 grams of marijuana. “They already made him do 3 years flat state bid for a jail house weed case of 0.03 grams/NOT 3 grams WHILE WEED WAS LEGAL!” he wrote, describing the impact on his cousin’s mental health.

He also criticized law enforcement for targeting him personally, alleging that police questioned his firearm purchases despite his efforts to secure a gun license. “I had 10 rap friends killed and couldn’t protect themselves! I’m working on my gun license—help me, not investigate me!” Meek Mill wrote, expressing frustration over systemic bias in gun ownership laws.

Meek Mill’s advocacy is deeply rooted in his own experiences with the criminal justice system. In 2008, he was convicted on gun and drug charges, leading to a sentence of 11 to 23 months in prison followed by probation. His probation period spanned over a decade, during which he faced multiple technical violations, including a high-profile case in 2017 that resulted in a controversial two- to four-year prison sentence. This sparked widespread criticism of Pennsylvania’s probation system, which often penalized individuals for minor infractions rather than new crimes.

His personal struggles helped inspire Senate Bill 838 (Act 44), commonly known as the “Meek Mill Bill,” a landmark probation reform law signed in December 2023. The legislation aims to address the systemic issues that disproportionately impact individuals on probation, including reducing incarcerations for technical violations and creating pathways for early termination of probation.

Officials have not commented on Meek Mill’s statements or his proposed initiative as of Friday afternoon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.