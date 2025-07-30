Puppies Dumped In Maggot-Infested Condition Lead To Pspca Raid In Philadelphia

The PSPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement team executed a search warrant on the 1200 block of West Russell Street on Monday, July 28, after tips from the public led investigators to a property matching surveillance footage from the shelter.

At the home, officers spotted a German Shepherd–type dog in the backyard with no shade or adequate shelter in the extreme heat. After obtaining a warrant, officers seized two dogs and transported them to PSPCA headquarters for forensic examination and care.

The investigation began on Thursday, July 25, when ACCT Philly staff discovered two puppies in a box left outside the shelter. The animals were suffering from necrotic wounds and heavy maggot infestations, according to the PSPCA. They were immediately transferred for emergency veterinary care and are now improving daily.

Nicole Wilson, Director of Animal Law Enforcement and Shelter Services, praised the community for assisting in the investigation.

“Through the hard work and dedication of our Animal Law Enforcement team, and with the assistance of those who helped identify the individuals in question, two more animals are safe in our care today,” Wilson said.

The two additional dogs seized Monday have not yet been signed over to the PSPCA. They will remain in the organization’s care until the court case is adjudicated, authorities said.

The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing, with charges pending.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.