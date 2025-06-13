Pregnant Woman, 2 Children Killed In Philadelphia Fire, Officials Confirm

The flames broke out shortly before 5 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Corlies Street, just off Cumberland Street, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Deputy Commissioner Carl Randolph said there were working smoke alarms in the home, but despite the warning, the victims could not escape in time.

Triple Fatal Fire Confirmed

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire engulfing the first floor of the two-story rowhome. The blaze was brought under control by 5:12 a.m., but not before tragedy struck.

Five victims were inside. A 40-year-old woman jumped from a second-story window while holding a child. Both were rushed to Temple University Hospital. The woman was in critical condition, while the child was stable.

Three others were found in the home. Fire officials said a woman was located deceased in a second-floor middle bedroom. She has not been identified, but relatives say she was pregnant. Two other children pulled from the home were initially listed in critical condition, but later died at the hospital, according to family members.

Officials are still working to determine how the victims were related.

First Responders Shaken

The Philadelphia Fire Department said one person was rescued, and multiple others jumped from the burning structure. Engine 45 was first on the scene, with additional companies including Engines 35, 27, 34; Ladders 14, 25; and Medics 31 and 51 providing aid.

Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation and emphasized that the department is working with police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and arson detection dogs.

“We want to make sure with those assets and resources that we can look at every single possibility to come up with the most accurate best information we can in terms of cause and origin of this fire,” Thompson said.

He added that the tragedy has taken a toll on first responders: “Our firefighters are struggling with this one. They faced extremely difficult conditions.”

Crews remained on scene Friday morning to knock down hotspots.

