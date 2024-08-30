Overcast 71°

Police ID Carjackers Who Stole Vehicle With Infant In Delco: 'Armed And Dangerous'

Police have identified two suspects at large following an armed carjacking in which a vehicle was taken with an infant inside in Upper Darby Friday afternoon, Aug. 30.

Phillis Fugah and Ian Dean.

 Photo Credit: Upper Darby Township Police
Cecilia Levine
Phillis Fugah, 23, from Upper Darby, and Ian Dean, 21, of Philadelphia, approached a man waiting for his wife on West Chester Pike around 3:10 p.m., UDPD Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said.

"During a struggle, the suspects managed to take the vehicle, unaware that a 2-month-old child was still inside," Bernhardt said.

As the suspect fled west on West Chester Pike, they realized police were pursuing them and abandoned the vehicle at North State Road and West Chester Pike, fleeing on foot into the Cobbs Creek Golf Course.

During the incident, a shot was fired by one of the suspects, striking a passing SEPTA bus. No injuries were reported among the bus passengers or the victims. 

Fugah has an active arrest warrant for criminal attempt murder, robbery, and related offenses, while Dean has an active arrest warrant for robbery and related offenses. Both individuals are considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone who sees them is urged to call 911 immediately.

