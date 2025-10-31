Philly Native Sidelined As NCAA Basketball Gambling Probe Expands, Report Says

Western Michigan University is holding guard Justice Williams out of competition as the NCAA investigates his possible ties to gambling, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reported on Thursday, Oct. 30. Williams transferred to Western Michigan after playing at Robert Morris University, which is located near Pittsburgh.

In a statement to SI, WMU said Williams was suspended "pending the result of a recent NCAA investigation of events that precede his enrollment." Sources told SI that Williams is a player of interest in the association's ongoing gambling probe in college basketball, but it's unclear if he's under federal investigation.

Prosecutors in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania are believed to be nearing the end of their investigation into potential college basketball game-fixing and prop-bet manipulation. It comes about a week after the Eastern District of New York announced 34 arrests in two large NBA-linked cases, including Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier III, and retired player Damon Jones.

Williams averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists at Robert Morris during the 2023-24 season. SI reported that he sat out in 2024-25 with what RMU described as a knee injury.

Before playing for Robert Morris, Williams spent two seasons at LSU. He began his career at Roman Catholic High School in Philly before transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida for the 2020-21 season.

Williams' sidelining comes just days after the University of Dayton said it would similarly withhold Iona University transfer Adam Njie Jr. from games. The native of The Bronx, New York, is also reportedly under NCAA investigation in the gambling case.

At a news conference on Monday, Oct. 27, Dayton head coach Anthony Grant said that Njie was still practicing with the Flyers.

"He's a great young man," Grant said. "He wants to be out there competing with this team. For me, it's about the young man and just helping him navigate through this. He wants to play. He's a competitor like everybody else, so we're going to support him in any way we can."

Criticism is growing over the relationships between gambling companies and leagues or entities in charge of sports. Despite that, the NCAA recently approved a rule allowing college athletes and staff members to bet on professional sports starting on Saturday, Nov. 1.

In September, the NCAA said it was investigating gambling-related cases involving 13 players at six schools: Eastern Michigan, Temple, Arizona State, New Orleans, North Carolina A&T, and Mississippi Valley State. Sources told SI that Robert Morris is among the schools under scrutiny, but the NCAA didn't publicly identify it.

Earlier in October, three former Eastern Michigan players who ran out of eligibility were cited after refusing to cooperate with NCAA investigators. In September, three players from Fresno State University and San Jose State University were permanently banned for betting on their own games and manipulating prop bets.

At least 35 athletes and staff members from the University of Iowa and Iowa State University were either charged criminally or punished by the NCAA for gambling activity in 2023. The NCAA disciplined five current or former Iowa State football staffers in May for wagering more than $100,000 on college and pro games.

The NCAA is expediting cases as the college basketball season begins on Monday, Nov. 3, with Western Michigan opening at home against Coastal Carolina University, while Dayton hosts Canisius University.

