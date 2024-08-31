Philly Man Selling 500 Grams Of Cocaine Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

James Pearcy pleaded guilty before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson on Aug. 20, U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan said.

From January 2021 to around June 2021, in the Western District of Pennsylvania, Pearcy conspired with others to deal cocaine, Olshan said.

Pearcy was intercepted on a federal wiretap obtaining quantities of cocaine that he distributed to others, he said.

Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for January 6, 2025.

Pearcy faces a sentence of no less than five years and up to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, or both.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.