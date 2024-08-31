Mostly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Philly Man Selling 500 Grams Of Cocaine Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

A 60-year-old man from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, authorities said.

Gavel.

Gavel.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/sergeitokmakov-3426571
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

James Pearcy pleaded guilty before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson on Aug. 20, U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan said.

From January 2021 to around June 2021, in the Western District of Pennsylvania, Pearcy conspired with others to deal cocaine, Olshan said.

Pearcy was intercepted on a federal wiretap obtaining quantities of cocaine that he distributed to others, he said.

Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for January 6, 2025. 

Pearcy faces a sentence of no less than five years and up to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, or both. 

to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE