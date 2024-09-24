Philly Groin Shooting Leaves Man Critical (Developing)

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Point Breeze Avenue, Philadelphia around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, the police detailed in the release.

The victim was taken by Medic 35 to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he is currently listed in stable but critical condition, according to the police.

"At this time, no scene has been located, no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered," police wrote in the statement.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270, or reach out to the PPD tipline via call or text at 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tipsters may remain anonymous.

