Philadelphia Police Officer Shot After Suspect Flees Traffic Stop, Takes Own Life: Officials

The incident began around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle near 22nd Street and Lehigh Avenue in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

The driver sped off before crashing near North 23rd Street and West Indiana Avenue, where two highway patrol officers attempted to intervene. The suspect then opened fire, striking one officer in the right hand and hitting the windshield of a police vehicle, Bethel said. The officer may have also been struck in his jacket, but the bullet did not penetrate.

The wounded officer was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was treated and later released. Officials credited his bulletproof vest with preventing more serious injury. The 29-year-old officer, who has been with the department for nearly a decade and has a young child, is expected to make a full recovery.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene and was later found dead from what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No officers fired their weapons during the incident, Bethel confirmed.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker praised the officer’s service, calling the shooting a reminder of the risks police take daily.

"They leave their families, not knowing what they will encounter on the job," Parker said. "They put it all on the line to protect and serve Philadelphia, and we are grateful."

The suspect's identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

