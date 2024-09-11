Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman, 31, Dies 2 Months After Being Shot

Officer Jaime Roman had been in a coma following a shooting on July 22, 2024. He passed away in the hospital just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, according to the Mayor.

Roman and his partner were conducting a traffic stop on the 3500 block of F Street near Tioga Street in Kensington when 36-year-old Ramon Rodriguez Vasquez fired three shots while fleeing from the scene around 8 p.m., as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Roman was struck in the neck by the bullets, police said. His returned fire but the driver continued running, and was captured the following day.

Rodriguez Vasquez has been charged with attempted murder, evading arrest, and other offenses related to a home invasion he made while fleeing.

Roman was a 6 ½-year veteran of the police force. He is survived by his wife and three children.

"A grateful City mourns his loss. For now, to Officer Roman and his family, we hold you in our arms and lift you up in prayer," Mayor Parker concluded her statement.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.