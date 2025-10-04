Philadelphia Pharmacy To Pay $2.3M For Medicaid Fraud Involving HIV Medications: AG Sunday

Surnil Pharmacy, Inc., which operated Haussemann’s Pharmacy on West Girard Avenue, admitted in Philadelphia County Court to its role in a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid programs. The company was ordered to pay $2.3 million in restitution, Sunday said.

Investigators with the Office of Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Section found the pharmacy had distributed an estimated 100,000 HIV medication tablets that were not obtained from legitimate wholesale suppliers. Employees told investigators that bottles on the shelves appeared “sticky,” as if labels had been removed.

“The distribution of life-saving medications is appropriately strictly regulated. This company put profits over their patients and broke the law to ignore those regulations for their own benefit,” Sunday said.

The case was investigated jointly with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General. No evidence was found that patients were physically harmed by the dispensed medications, authorities said.

As part of the plea resolution, owner and pharmacist Subhash Patel is barred from serving as a Medicaid or Medicare provider for at least five years, and his pharmacist license has been suspended for that same period.

Haussemann’s Pharmacy and four other pharmacies operated by Patel — West Girard Health Pharmacy, East Lehigh Health Pharmacy, Frankford Health Pharmacy, and 11th and Walnut Pharmacy — have since closed, the release said.

The case was prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Section.

