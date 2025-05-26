Philadelphia Officer Injured In Crash While Responding To Emergency Call

The 9th District officer was involved in a motor vehicle collision near 25th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at approximately 11:23 p.m. on Sunday, May 25, 2025, according to the release.

At the time, the officer had his lights and sirens activated while responding to a priority radio call, authorities said.

As the officer entered the intersection, his patrol vehicle was struck by a black 2017 Buick Encore SUV operated by an adult male.

The driver of the SUV declined medical treatment at the scene, officials said.

The officer was transported to Pennsylvania Hospital for further evaluation and care.

