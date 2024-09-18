Philadelphia Jehovah's Witness Member Convicted Of Sexually Abusing 4-Year-Old: AG

David Balosa, 62, was one of five defendants arrested in 2023, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Balosa was accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old child while staying with a family in his congregation, authorities previously said.

Balosa was convicted Monday, Sept. 16 of two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and related misdemeanors after a weeklong trial, according to a press release by Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2025, Henry said, noting he was ordered detained.

“This defendant used religion to befriend a family — even moving in with them — before betraying their trust in the most heinous way, by abusing a very young child,” Henry said in the release. “We have a sworn obligation to protect our children and I commend the trial jury, as well as the grand jurors, for their time and attention to this case.”

According to testimony, the victim reported the abuse to their parents about 11 years after it happened, the AG said. The parents confronted Balosa, who initially denied the allegation, but later admitted and asked for forgiveness, Henry explained.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Zachary Wynkoop.

