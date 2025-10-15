The urgent development comes just hours after investigators announced the arrest of Keon King, 21, of Southwest Philadelphia, who has been charged with kidnapping in Scott’s disappearance.

Scott, also a former Miss USA hopeful, vanished after leaving for her overnight shift at The Terrace at Chestnut Hill, an assisted living facility, on Saturday, Oct. 4. She never returned home, and her family reported her missing, police said.

Her car was later found parked at her workplace, but her keys, phone, and iPad were missing, investigators confirmed.

New Search In East Germantown

Philadelphia police said they began searching the school property after a credible tip led them back near Awbury Arboretum, where officers were seen last week. Investigators “have already found evidence that Ms. Scott may have been here.”

Earlier searches in the arboretum recovered clothing items, though police have not confirmed whether they were connected to Scott.

Captain John Craig described the case as puzzling because the assisted living facility where Scott worked has no surveillance cameras.

Harassing Calls Before Disappearance

Police confirmed Scott told friends she had been receiving harassing phone calls before she disappeared. Her father, Kevin Scott, said he did not know about the calls until after she went missing. He described his daughter as “quiet, caring, and laid-back,” adding she had just started the job two weeks earlier.

Her mother, Kim Matthews, said Scott mentioned the disturbing calls but never gave names.

Suspect Charged

Officials said Scott was last in contact with King the night she vanished. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said evidence shows she met him shortly after leaving work.

Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski said investigators believe Scott may have been inside a 1999 metallic gold Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania tag MSX0797 and heavy damage on the front bumper. The car has been spotted in several areas of the city, and police are urging the public to call 215-686-TIPS (8477) if they see it.

Police added that King is allegedly tied to a prior kidnapping and strangulation case earlier in 2025. Prosecutors plan to refile charges in that case after the victim previously failed to appear in court.

Family Plea

Friends and family have been canvassing neighborhoods and holding out hope. “Canvass the neighborhoods, any leads we can possibly get so we can forward to police in hopes of getting my daughter back home,” Kevin Scott said.

Scott is described as 5’6”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

A GoFundMe has been launched to fund a reward for credible information leading to Kada’s safe recovery.

Have a tip?

Call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online, police said on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

