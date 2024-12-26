Partly Cloudy 30°

Pedestrian Killed In Christmas Day Hit-And-Run: Philadelphia Police

A man in his 40s was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Snyder Avenue in Philadelphia’s 3rd District, police announced on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 9:35 p.m.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Philadelphia Police Department
 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Zuzu https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Philadelphia_Police_-_gang_with_vehicle.jpeg
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The pedestrian was walking in the bike lane on the 3XX block of Snyder Avenue when he was struck by an unknown tan sedan traveling eastbound, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The driver fled the scene, continuing eastbound on Snyder Avenue, police said. Medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene at 9:40 p.m.

The crash scene was held for an investigation by the Crash Investigation Division, which remains active and ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with information about the crash to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181 or submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

