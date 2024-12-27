Pedestrian Killed By Kia Crash In Philadelphia: Police

The crash happened around 6:56 a.m. at the intersection of Huntingdon Street and Aramingo Avenue in the 26th District, police said.

A man believed to be about 35 years old was hit by a southbound Kia Optima. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Philadelphia Fire Department medics at 7:11 a.m., according to authorities.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No arrests have been made, and the area remains under investigation by the Crash Investigation Division.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

