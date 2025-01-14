PA Teen Basketball Player, Top SAT Scorer Noah Scurry Fatally Shot

Officers arrived at the 5000 block of Rorer Street at 7:15 a.m. after reports of an armed male, authorities said. There, they found 17-year-old Noah Scurry suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Scurry was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center by Philadelphia Fire Department medics, where he was pronounced dead at 7:37 a.m., police said.

Scurry was a basketball player and top SAT scorer in the Samuel Fels High School community, Principal Melissa Rasper said in a letter to students and families.

"This is a difficult time, but I know our community will be there to support one another as we remember a beloved student and classmate," Rasper wrote. Boys basketball games at the school have been canceled for the remainder of the week.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered. The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Tips can be submitted to the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Daily Voice has reached out to Noah's family and invited them to reach out with a statement or funeral details by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

They have released the following statement on Noah's Instagram:

"From his family to his friends please keep things as positive only PLEASE! are not taking things well right now, we appreciate everyone who has reached out to his mom, dad, gf and closest friends."

