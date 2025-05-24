Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 60°

Officer Injured After Chrysler 300 Crashes Into Marked Cruiser In North Philly: Police

A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized following a crash with a Chrysler 300 in the city’s Logan section, authorities announced on Friday, May 23.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Philadelphia Police Department
Jillian Pikora
The collision occurred on the 4000 block of North Broad Street around 4:54 a.m. on Thursday, May 22, according to police.

Officials said a 39th District officer was operating a marked patrol car when it was struck by a red Chrysler 300. Fellow officers rushed the injured officer to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

The scene was held for several hours while the Crash Investigation Division examined the circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

No further details, including the extent of the officer's injuries or the driver of the Chrysler, were released.

