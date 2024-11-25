Officers from the 15th District responded to reports of a person with a gun near the intersection of 5100 Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street at 3:08 p.m., according to investigators.

When police and SEPTA officers arrived, they found Moneer Farhat suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in a crashed vehicle, authorities said. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., officials said.

While on the scene, 39-year-old Sherwayne Garrison of the 1500 block of Dyre Street, approached SEPTA police and admitted to being the shooter, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group processed the scene. Garrison was arrested and charged with murder and related offenses, officials confirmed.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the motive behind the shooting.

