Missing Endangered Alert Issued For 11-Year-Old Boy In Philadelphia: Police

An 11-year-old boy has been reported missing after attending an event with his mother in Center City, Philadelphia police announced on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Isaiah Kelvas

Photo Credit: PPD
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Isaiah Kelvas wandered out of the Spruce Street exit of the Kimmel Center Arts Fest at approximately 12:45 p.m. and has not been seen since, police said.

Kelvas, who is familiar with Center City and knows the regional rail line that leads back to his home on the 200 block of West Gorgas Lane in the 14th District, was reported missing by his mother.

He is described as a white male standing 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 71 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Phillies City Connect hat, a blue T-shirt with a New Balance logo, tan Adidas shorts with white stripes, white socks, and charcoal Adidas slip-on sneakers. He was also carrying a brown bookbag.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Isaiah Kelvas is urged to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or dial 911 immediately.

