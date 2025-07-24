Mass Shooting: Girl, Boy Among Victims, Philadelphia Police Say

Officers with the 22nd District were called to the 2300 block of Lambert Street around 9:38 p.m. for reports of gunfire, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found four gunshot victims: a woman, a man, a juvenile male, and a juvenile female. All four were rushed by police to Temple University Hospital and are currently listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. A motive remains unknown.

The Shooting Investigation Group is leading the case. Police say updates will be released as they become available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.