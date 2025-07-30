The gunfire broke out around 4 p.m. outside the pool area along South 56th and Christian Streets, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

A 10-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were both grazed by bullets and rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where they remain in stable condition.

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded and remains hospitalized at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after first being taken to HUP Cedar.

A staff member at the recreation center was also grazed and is expected to recover, investigators said.

Commissioner Bethel said the shooting may have stemmed from an earlier fight at the rec center.

The violence struck just as the pool reopened, Mayor Cherelle Parker noted.

"I want to be very clear that our swimming pools have to be, must be, and will be, safe havens for our young people and families, especially as we deal with the elements of this summer," Parker said. "We're going to do whatever it takes to make sure that that is the reality that we live."

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to call 215-686-TIPS.

