Partly Cloudy 95°

SHARE

Christy Rec Center Shooting Injures 2 Kids, Teen, Staff

A shooting at the Christy Recreation Center pool on its opening day left two children, a teenager, and a staff member injured in West Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 30, police said.

Gunfire erupted at Christy Rec Center on its pool’s opening day — two kids, a teen, and a staff member were shot, police say.

Gunfire erupted at Christy Rec Center on its pool’s opening day — two kids, a teen, and a staff member were shot, police say.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
A Philadelphia Police Department vehicle.&nbsp;

A Philadelphia Police Department vehicle. 

 Photo Credit: X/PPD Police Explorers @PPDExplorers
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The gunfire broke out around 4 p.m. outside the pool area along South 56th and Christian Streets, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

A 10-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were both grazed by bullets and rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where they remain in stable condition.

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded and remains hospitalized at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after first being taken to HUP Cedar.

A staff member at the recreation center was also grazed and is expected to recover, investigators said.

Commissioner Bethel said the shooting may have stemmed from an earlier fight at the rec center.

The violence struck just as the pool reopened, Mayor Cherelle Parker noted.

"I want to be very clear that our swimming pools have to be, must be, and will be, safe havens for our young people and families, especially as we deal with the elements of this summer," Parker said. "We're going to do whatever it takes to make sure that that is the reality that we live."

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to call 215-686-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE