Mass Shooting: 2 Killed ID'd; 9 Wounded At Memorial Day Cookout In Philly’s Fairmount Park

Philadelphia police responded to the 800 block of Lemon Hill Drive near the historic mansion just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 26, after hearing gunfire and receiving multiple 911 calls. Officers arrived to a chaotic scene filled with wounded victims, a crashed vehicle, and crowds fleeing in every direction.

Amya Devlin, 23, and Mikhail Bowers, 21, were killed in the mass shooting. They were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where Devlin was pronounced dead at 10:43 p.m. and Bowers at 11:07 p.m., according to police.

Nine Others Shot, Another Injured In Chaos

Nine additional victims, ages 15 to 28, were also shot but are all in stable condition at various hospitals, including Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Temple University Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, and Penn Presbyterian:

A 15-year-old boy shot in the thigh.

A 16-year-old girl shot in the thigh.

A 17-year-old girl shot in the leg.

An 18-year-old woman shot in the foot.

A 19-year-old woman shot in the head.

A 19-year-old woman shot in the hand.

A 20-year-old man shot in the arm.

A 23-year-old woman shot in the nose.

A 28-year-old man shot in the arm.

One additional person was reportedly struck by a car while fleeing the gunfire and was also hospitalized.

3 Shooters Believed Involved, Casings Recovered

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and Mayor Cherelle Parker said at least three shooters were involved, citing the recovery of three different types of shell casings at the scene.

“I was unfortunately informed that because they found three different types of casings, we know that there were three shooters thus far. So it is not one,” Mayor Parker said.

Investigators are still determining whether the incident involved targeted gunfire or an exchange between groups. No weapons have been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

Police are reviewing videos posted to social media that captured the rapid gunfire. Bethel confirmed that investigators believe at least one firearm was equipped with a “switch,” a device that illegally converts a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic weapon.

“You can go through a magazine in seconds. This is war,” Bethel said. “It’s meant to kill, to create carnage, and to hit as many people as possible.”

Fairmount Park Events Continue Amid Security Concerns

The shooting has raised safety concerns ahead of upcoming large-scale events in Fairmount Park, including the Roots Picnic this weekend at the Mann Center and FIFA’s Fan Festival on Lemon Hill in 2026.

Bethel reassured the public that both events will have a significant police presence and additional planning.

“It’s different when you have an unscheduled, unplanned event as we did overnight,” he said.

Officers remained in the park from Monday night into Tuesday morning, securing the crime scene and dispersing lingering crowds. Investigators with the Crime Scene Unit and Homicide Detectives are now analyzing the shell casings, crowd footage, and a crashed Hyundai to determine how the violence unfolded.

